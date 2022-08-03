Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.