Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

