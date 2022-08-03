Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,299 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -459.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

