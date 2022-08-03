Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

