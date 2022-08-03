Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.