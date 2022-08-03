Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.11) to GBX 3,800 ($46.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($46.32) to GBX 4,000 ($49.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.46) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

