Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

Shares of REMX opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $127.50.

