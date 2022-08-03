Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,400 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

