Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 65.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 140.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205,352 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,696,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 127.1% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFEB opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

