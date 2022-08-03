Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
See Also
