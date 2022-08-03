Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,174 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 224.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,425,000 after purchasing an additional 578,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 440,000.0% in the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

