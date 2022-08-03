Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
