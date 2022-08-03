Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $131,000 Position in AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:PSDN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PSDN opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. AdvisorShares Poseidon Dynamic Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $10.15.
