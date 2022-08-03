Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nikola by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nikola by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 956,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 172,880 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

