Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 57,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 681,957 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $20.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

