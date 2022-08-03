Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.44 on Monday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.