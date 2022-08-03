ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

