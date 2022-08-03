Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

