Analysts Set Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) PT at $11.08

Shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Artemis Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ARGTF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

