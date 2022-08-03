Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $119.05

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.05.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 179,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

