Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $101.73

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $44,840.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,678.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $44,840.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,678.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,407 shares of company stock worth $4,328,707 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $52.00 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.