Analyzing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $75.32 million 12.15 $3.49 million ($0.29) -92.24 Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 7.18 -$5.91 million ($0.12) -66.58

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 5.23% 0.74% 0.32% Apartment Investment and Management -9.95% -3.16% -0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 2 1 0 2.33 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

