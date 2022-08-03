AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

