Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $9.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $10.53.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

