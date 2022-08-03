Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,692 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of Archrock worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $33,511.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,764. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

