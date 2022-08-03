Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ARQT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,963 shares of company stock worth $7,962,918. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

