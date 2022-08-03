ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 326,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 321,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

