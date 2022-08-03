Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Asbury Automotive Group traded as high as $183.79 and last traded at $180.88. 5,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.3 %

About Asbury Automotive Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

