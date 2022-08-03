ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASMPT Trading Up 1.0 %

ASMVY stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Get ASMPT alerts:

About ASMPT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.