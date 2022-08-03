ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASMPT Trading Up 1.0 %
ASMVY stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.
About ASMPT
