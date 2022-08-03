AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($147.04) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.76) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($134.79) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($147.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($140.91) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £106.13 ($130.04).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.80 ($132.09) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 52-week high of £112.90 ($138.34). The stock has a market cap of £167.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £106 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,946.92.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

