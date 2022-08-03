AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £110 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £110 ($134.79) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £115 ($140.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($140.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a £120 ($147.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £106.13 ($130.04).

LON:AZN opened at £107.80 ($132.09) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £106 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,946.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 52 week high of £112.90 ($138.34). The firm has a market cap of £167.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.33.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

