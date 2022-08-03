AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

