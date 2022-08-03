Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 742,430 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,775,000.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

