Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.53 on Monday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

