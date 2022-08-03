Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 8th

Aurora Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 8th. Aurora Technology Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

