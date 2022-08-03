Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

