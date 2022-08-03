Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.85. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

