B. Riley Comments on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

TMHC stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

