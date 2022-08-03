Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of Queensland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Bank of Queensland stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.
