Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:B opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

