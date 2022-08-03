Barrington Research Downgrades Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Underperform

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 57.96% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zovio
About Zovio
Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.