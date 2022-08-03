Barrington Research Downgrades Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) to Underperform

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Zovio Stock Performance

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 57.96% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zovio

About Zovio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zovio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Zovio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

