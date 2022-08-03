BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

