BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.43 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. BCE has a 12 month low of C$61.42 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.28.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.