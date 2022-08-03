BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-3.41 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCE

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

