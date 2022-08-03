Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.98, but opened at $53.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 10,409 shares.

Specifically, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,863,000 after purchasing an additional 501,827 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.