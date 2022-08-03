Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €75.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($77.32) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR:VAR1 opened at €75.84 ($78.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.60. Varta has a 52 week low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 52 week high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

