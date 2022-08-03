Berenberg Bank Lowers Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target to SEK 133

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

