Berenberg Bank Lowers Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €125.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($139.18) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solvay from €147.00 ($151.55) to €108.00 ($111.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Solvay from €135.00 ($139.18) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €98.00 ($101.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Solvay from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Solvay stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Solvay has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.40.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

