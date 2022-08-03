Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Head to Head Review

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 10.53 -$153.38 million N/A N/A CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CleanTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Grey and CleanTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 305.80%. CleanTech Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

