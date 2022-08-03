Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $489,324.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.