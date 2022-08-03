BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.
BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.
