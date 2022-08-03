BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

